Singers wanted: come along and have some fun

Singers from across the region are invited to spend the day at Traquair Village Hall on Saturday, November 11.

Corrina Hewat, one of the country’s top workshop leaders, will be leading the workshop, so expect an eclectic mix of some great songs and strong harmony parts.

No experience necessary. It doesn’t matter whether you’re already part of a choir or not. Everyone’s welcome.

“The idea is to get everyone singing,” says Alison Burns, co-ordinator of Scotland Sings, organisers of the workshop. All we’re looking for is energy and enthusiasm and we can guarantee a great day with other singers in the area.”

Alison added: “You don’t have to be able to read music as you’ll be able to learn the songs by ear. There is music for anyone who wants it but it’s definitely not compulsory.”

Workshop starts at 11am and costs £13.60. To book or for more information visit www.sing.scot.