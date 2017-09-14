Season ends with Fuzzy bird

The last concert in the Borders Music and Arts Society’s 2017 Season at Mellerstain is arguably the most interesting.

The Society are thrilled to have Philip Attard (saxophone) with Christine Zerafa (piano) at Mellerstain on Thursday, September 21.

They have performed together at St John’s Smith Square, London, for Music in Thurso, Inverness Chamber Music and Inverurie Music, here in Scotland.

Philip graduated with a Master of Music with Distinction and later with Artists Diploma from the Royal College of Music, where he studied with Kyle Horch. During his studies at the RCM he has been winner of all the college competitions, and was awarded the 2014/15 Savage Club Prize for the most imaginative and individual concerto performance throughout the year.

Christine Zerafa is a London-based Maltese pianist. She has been the recipient of various awards including the Bice Mizzi National Competition and many other prizes for piano accompaniment. She is a Park Lane Group Artist and a Tunnell Trust Artist.

Both have performed at several concert venues both in the UK and abroad.

Their programme will include sonatas by Sain-Saens and Decruck, Carnival de Venise by Demersseman, and Yoshimatsu’s Fuzzy Bird Sonata.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £17.50 from 01835 864153 or www.bordermusicandartssociety.co.uk.