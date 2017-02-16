Ruisi String Quartet

Discover this exciting, award-winning quartet at Melrose on February 24.

The Ruisi Quartet has quickly established a reputation as an exciting, expressive ensemble who deliver impressive performances.

Winners of the Royal Philharmonic Society award for Young British String Players and YCAT Finalists, the quartet perform regularly in such venues as Wigmore Hall and the Royal Albert Hall.

They will perform a selection from Mozart, Wolf and Schubert.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12. More information from www.melrosemusicsociety.org.uk.