Rock for BARK

A Mini Music Festival is to be held on Sunday, July 2, in aid of Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels.

The event will take place at Castlehills Farm, Berwick, from 1pm to 6pm.

Among the bands playing will be the popular acoustic duo Summerland, the Borders-based five piece rock’pop Point Blank, the fun-fuelled festival band Joe Mangels, Hardly Original and Pyre.

If all that dancing gives you an appetite there will be food from Well Hung and Tender as well as a licensed bar.

Tickets £10 are available from www.b-a-r-k.co.uk.