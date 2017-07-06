Raucous Rossini to star at church’s first music festival

A Melrose church is hosting its first music festival this month, featuring the highly-acclaimed touring opera company Raucous Rossini as its finale.

Holy Trinity, in High Cross Avenue, has organised a three-day festival which it hopes will be the first of many and build on its growing reputation as a centre for music in the Borders.

The music begins on Saturday, July 22, with the church’s state-of-the-art digital organ starring in a recital by Chris Achenbach, the director of music at Holy Trinity.

A festival evensong continues the celebrations on Sunday, July 23, with Raucous Rossini rounding off the festival the following day.

Chris Achenbach said: “Music is very important to the members of Holy Trinity church and when I started work there two years ago we launched a new programme of music. At the same time, our state-of-the-art digital organ, which is the best of its kind in Britain, was installed, providing us with a unique instrument on which to build an increasing repertoire.

“We want to share our music with the rest of the community and are hoping this inaugural festival will be the first of many which will become a regular fixture in the Borders calendar.”

Raucous Rossini, a dynamic young opera company based in Glasgow which specialises in one-act operas by Rossini, will present ensembles and solos.

These will feature conductor and tenor soloist Max Fane, as well as soprano Barbara Cole Walton, who will be adding a different flavour to the evening with lieder by Schubert and Schumann, Italian songs and arias, and ‘golden oldies’ from the musicals.

For more information on Raucous Rossini, visit www.raucousrossini.com.

The organ recital starts at 7.30pm on July 22, admission £10; festival evensong is at 6.30pm on July 23, free admission with a retiring collection; Raucous Rossini begins at 7pm on July 24, admission £10, including glass of wine.