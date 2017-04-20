Quirky multi-talented Earl Okin

Singer, songwriter, comedian - the talents of Earl Okin just go on and on.

MacArts Galashiels are thrilled to present this quirky, charming, multi-talented performer on April 30.

Earl has performed for 18 straight years at the Edinburgh Fringe - over 500 performances in all (for which he holds a world record) - and he has been touring the world since 2000.

He is one of the finest jazz and bossa nova singers - also renowned for his legendary vocal-trumpet sounds - just as popular in Brazil and Australia as in the UK. In addition he is a world class songwriter and has also been a headline musical-comedian on the comedy circuit since the 1980s.

Earl has also been lucky enough to support Van Morrison and Wings on tour.

His career has involved him performing at every major venue in London from The Royal Albert Hall to The Palladium, and alongside such jazz giants as Stephane Grappelli to Benny Carter and such cabaret legends as Barbara Cook and Michael Feinstein.

He combines singing with spell-binding story telling, spinning wonderful tales of his wide-ranging career.

His one-man shows are a mixture of all three of his talents and there’s absolutely no one like him at all.

Now officially a legend, and having recently celebrated his 70th birthday, this show must not be missed!

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.macarts.scot.