Underground surreal-psych punk rock duo from northern England, The Lovely Eggs, burst onto the stage at the Macarts Galashiels on August 19.

For married couple Holly Ross and David Blackwell (aka The Lovely Eggs), being in a band is a way of life. True to this, they live the way they play - fiercely, constantly, in search of the good times. They have a fierce ethos that music should have no rules.

With 8/10 thumbs-up from the NME and much support from BBC6 Music and Radio 1, the band continues to sell-out gigs across the UK without the help of management, booking agent or record label support.

With six BBC 6 Music sessions under their belt, as well as sessions for Radio 1 and XFM, The Lovely Eggs have enjoyed huge support from BBC 6 Music with airplay from DJs Marc Riley, Steve Lamacq, Lauren Laverne, Chris Hawkins, Gideon Coe, Shaun Keavney and Radcliffe and Maconie.

Their songs have been produced by Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals), remixed by Tinder Singh (Cornershop) and sampled by Zane Lowe for Scrubius Pip. With releases in the UK, Europe, USA and Japan, The Lovely Eggs have played around the UK, USA and Europe.

With observational and often surreal lyrics about life, The Lovely Eggs have a powerful, stropped-down sound: one vintage guitar amp, One Big Muff distortion pedal, a guitar and drum kit.

Doors open 7pm and tickets £10 from www.macarts.scot.