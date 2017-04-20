Passion, drama and song from The Westenders

Six incredible singers bring a gala concert to Langholm.

The Westenders, who first met when performing in Les Misérables in London, deliver an outstanding evening of entertainment, filled with passion, excitement, and drama.

Between them they have appeared in over 20 of the most popular and prestigious West End shows of the last decade.

The show such favourites as Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, Blood Brothers, We Will Rock You, Mary Poppins, Evita, Westside Story, The Jersey Boys...and many more...plus, of course, the iconic songs from the Tony and Oscar winning Les Miserables.

Every soloist gives a strong performance but when they unite as a group the effect is truly magical.

Don’t miss this heart-stirring show on Saturday, April 29, at the Buccleuch Centre. Performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £17.50/£16 from www.buccleuchcentre.com.