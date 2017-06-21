Participants wanted for new musical on Holy Island

If you have what it takes to be a part of November Club’s brand new musical, ‘Beyond the End of the Road’, then they want to hear from you.

‘Beyond the End of the Road’, in collaboration with Highlights Rural Touring Scheme is written by Laura Lindow, with music and lyrics composed by Katie Doherty, who has taken her inspiration from folk and traditional Northumbrian music.

Sarah Hudson, participation producer at November Club said: “This is an incredible opportunity for anyone living on or near Holy Island to come forward and be a part of our show. We are looking for three storytellers to join a professional cast of 10 actors and musicians to bring short stories to life.”

The story and songs in the musical have been woven together using ideas and contributions distinctive to each community with whom they have been working.

The November Club creative team has travelled the county talking to villagers, collecting local tales and stories, and invited groups of singers to perform at each show.

Sarah added: “We are also looking for anyone who could perform a turn at the ceilidh, whether that’s singing a song, reading a poem or playing an instrument.

This show is as much ours as the communities we play in so we really hope locals will come forward and support the show which is billed as part of the Holy Island Festival 2017.”

At the end of the show, the audience is invited to take part in a ceilidh courtesy of renowned Northumbrian concertina player Alistair Anderson. The ceilidh will also involve turns from locals including singers and musicians.

‘Beyond the End of the Road’ will be performed at the Holy Island Festival on Saturday, July 1, at 4pm.

If you are interested in applying to be a part, contact participation@novemberclub.org.uk or call 01670 457808. You must be over 16-years-old, available from 2pm on July 1, and be able to get to Crossman Village Hall, Holy Island.