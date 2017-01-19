Opportunity for all young musicians

The Rotary Club of Selkirk is looking for local talent to take part in its Young Musician of the Year competition.

The contest will be held on Friday, January 21, at Selkirk High School.

If you have a great voice or can play a musical instrument come along to the Music Room at 7pm and show off your talent.

There are prizes for first and second place in both instrument and vocal sections.

The winners from each section will go through to the area finals, also held in Selkirk High School, on Friday, February 17. From then they can progress to regional and ultimately a national final.

Selkirk club secretary, Edith Scott, said: “The competition is a celebration of the talent of young musicians from the town and surrounding areas and is open to all children in secondary education.”

For an application form email edithscott51@yahoo.co.uk or call on 07718786841.