New Chorus Community Music Awards for Scotland

Since 2014 the CHORUS awards for choirs have gone from strength to strength.

There have been nominations from almost every region of Scotland and winners that encompass a huge range of styles in their singing.

They have been so successful that this year, Hands up for Trad are opening the awards up to ANY kind of community-based music group.

The first Chorus Community Music Awards aim to celebrate community music around Scotland and raise awareness of these community groups.

Nominations from pipe bands to samba bands, ukelele or recorder groups, orchestras, ensembles or choirs in any genre: jazz, folk, pop or rock as well as the organisations and individuals who work hard to make it all happen are encouraged. They want to hear from you!

There are seven categories for nomination, including Fundraising and Support for Charity Award, Under 25s’ Award, Accessibility Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Educators’ Award, Music and Health Award, and The Celebrating Anniversaries Award. Individuals and groups can be nominated in more than one category.

Simon Thoumire, Creative Director (Hands up for Trad) said of the new awards, “At Hands up for Trad we have 15 years’ experience of supporting traditional music across Scotland.

So much of it wouldn’t happen without the work of some outstanding people and organisations who tirelessly, often voluntarily, go that extra mile to make music happen in their own community.

So, whether you’re part of a community music group that has raised an outstanding amount for charity or know an inspirational leader who is bringing a community together, these awards are the way to recognise and applaud these contributions.

Nominate now! Go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ZQQ3YMV.

Nominations close Friday, April 28 and winners will be announced on June 16.