Master of the acoustic guitar

Performing at St Boswells Live on Saturday, April 8 for a much sought-after return visit is Sunjay.

A blues/folk guitarist and singer of remarkable versatility and skill, Sunjay has an eclectic mix of standards, covers and self-penned songs that shows a performer who is just getting better and better.

With a relaxed and confident manner, vocal style and mastery of his instrument he walks on stage and addresses the audience as though he is sitting down to play music with a group of friends. When he last performed at the club, he held the audience in the palm of his hand, demonstrating his vocal and instrumental talents, along with his charm and self-deprecating humour.

Along with Sunjay are a heavily blues soaked group of some of the finest roots musicians in Scotland. Hush Hush is a trio from the Borders. Seoras Ashby - accomplished singer and guitar player. Frank Usher is a world class guitarist who has worked with artists such as Tam White and John Martyn. Bill Muir is a stunning harmonica player who played with many of the American blues greats. They combine to deliver a beautifully crafted blend of roots, blues and indie-folk music.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 at St Boswells PO or www.stboswellslive.com.