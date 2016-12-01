Mary Coughlan, Irish vocal royalty

The County Hotel, Selkirk welcomes one of Ireland’s greatest singers, Mary Coughlan, on Saturday, December 10.

Dubbed as Ireland’s Billie Holiday (The Guardian), with a career spanning over 30 years, Mary is a legend, a word not to be used lightly, but in this case entirely appropriate.

Whether into folk, blues or jazz, no one can fail to be moved by the emotional depth, expression and power in Mary’s voice, forged from an extraordinary life.

Overcoming childhood trauma, near-death, alcoholism and drug addiction, she has carved out a highly regarded career. Her ability to connect emotionally and empathically with both the song and her audience is testament to her inner strength. The stage is her home. To hear Mary sing is to be at the core of the human heart.

Since her first album, Tired and Emotional, rocketed her to overnight fame in 1985, she has recorded 15 further albums, not only of her own songs, but also highly-praised interpretations of Billie Holiday, and other artists.

A fitting end to the String Jam Club’s year - come and witness Mary for yourself - one woman, one amazing voice, and the truth.

Doors open 7.30 pm. Tickets are £18. More details from www.vixenrecords.com/sjclub.htm