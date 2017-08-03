Manx musical magic from Birlinn Jiarg

The exciting sound of Manx folk quartet Birlinn Jiarg can be heard at Eyemouth Hippodrome on August 19.

Founded by multi-instrumentalist Beccy Hurst, the band performs traditional Manx music as well as Beccy’s own own compositions.

The unusual combination of Beccy’s low whistle and Freya Rae’s clarinet was the original inspiration for the band’s formation, and the addition of Alasdair Paul’s bouzouki and Callum Younger’s bodhrán sets their sound apart from more traditional line-ups. Callum and Alasdair’s inventive and powerful accompaniment provides a great platform for Beccy’s and Freya’s melodic interplay.

Blending influences from Irish, Scottish and Manx folk with contemporary songwriting, Birlinn Jiarg are unexpectedly different. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £13.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.