Local bands original music rock Hawick

Soundwaves Pro Audio and Trinity Bar present Hawick original music on Saturday, June 24.

Six local Hawick bands will perform live at St Mary’s and St David’s Hall - all playing original music that they have written themselves.

Each of the six bands has 30 minutes on stage.

First up is The Honey Badgers - Andrew Sinclair (vocals), James Shaw (guitar), Simon Smith (bass) and Brian Tofts (drums) - formed in 2001 they fuse classic rock influences with alternative modern rock to create their own blend of original material.

Playing a fantastic brand of ambient, experimental indie, next up are The Boy with the Lion Head, formed in 2015 by David Reid.

Following them are two four-piece rock bands, Isla Dogs and Ninth Life.

The Wooden Idea, an alternative rock band with Oz on guitar/vocals, Al Mabon, bass, Gary Mabon, guitar and Matt Finney, drums and five-piece Up In Arms playing their stunning original material with light and shade, acoustic to heavy rock with melodies in abundance, complete the line up.

Performance starts at 7pm (for over 18s only).

Sure to be a rocking good night highlighting the wealth of local talent!

Tickets priced at £5 are available from Hunters Hair, Hawick.