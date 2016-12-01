Lindisfarne Festival short-listed for national award

Following a phenomenal second year, Lindisfarne Festival has been shortlisted for best Grass Roots Festival at the UK Festival Awards 2016.

Held at Beal Farm overlooking Holy Island, the over 18s event has enjoyed year on year growth of 30% in revenue and footfall.

On Monday, November 28, the same day they will find out if they have won the coveted award, the festival will release the first early bird tickets for 2017.

The annual UK Festival Awards sees the cream of British festivals being recognised for hard work, vision and creativity in what has been an exceptionally challenging year for the industry.

The Grass Roots Festival Award recognises the courage and commitment of their organisers, but also celebrates their dedication to retain the authenticity of their festival brand, supporting local communities and new music whilst maintaining an independent spirit and resisting commercial saturation.

Conleth Maenpaa, Founder of Lindisfarne Festival said;“As a young, independent festival, it is an honour to be shortlisted alongside some of the UK’s most established events.

In just two years, we have come a long way from a concept to now being recognised as not only the number one music festival in the North East but also a well-regarded player on the UK festival scene.”

“Lindisfarne Festival is all about creating community and providing a safe and fun place where people can get together, escape the day-to-day, and immerse themselves in new experiences and great music in an area of outstanding natural beauty.”

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 takes place from August 31 – September 3 2017. A limited number of Early Bird tickets are available at only £65 for the weekend (Fri – Sun) and £75 for the full festival (Thurs – Sun), a saving of up to £25. Buy early- not only to save money, but to help to secure the best acts and deliver the best line up possible. For more information go to www.lindisfarnefestival.com.