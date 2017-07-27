Launch of a new Folk music festival in Kelso

Kelso Folk and Acoustic Music Club is launching a new annual Folk music festival for the Borders on September 1-3.

It will be a weekend of folk music with evening concerts featuring some of the best acts on the circuit.

There will also be tutorial workshops on guitar, fiddle, harmony singing and instrumental accompaniment, and open sessions where musicians and singers are welcome to join in. The events are being sponsored by Awards for All, Scotland and the Fallago Environmental Fund.

On Friday night concert features the Scottish contemporary-folk group Breabach, winners of ‘Folk Band of the Year’ and ‘Album of Year’ at the 2016 Scots Traditional Music Awards and this year were nominated ‘Best Group’ at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. They have gained international recognition on the roots music scene as one of the UK’s most dynamic and exciting bands with driving rhythms and a bit of step dancing thrown in.

They will be supported by the wonderful Jenny Biddle, an indie/folk/blues singer-guitarist. With five albums under her belt and a sixth on its way, this engaging songstress is a powerhouse of talent.

The Saturday night concert features the most recent 2017 Danny Kyle Open Stage winners, Northern Company. A young five-piece band from the north of England and Scottish Borders that combine folk with bluegrass, classical and jazz influences, in their interpretations of contemporary and traditional songs and tunes.

Expect fiery jigs and reels on melodeon, fiddles, guitar and piano, interspersed with fresh reworkings of traditional and contemporary songs.

Co-headlining on the Saturday night is 2012 BBC Folk Musician of the Year, Tom McConville. This brilliant Tyneside fiddler, singer and raconteur will be accompanied by guitarist Andy Watt, one of the star pupils of guitar maestro Chris Newman.

Both concerts are in Kelso Old Parish Church at 7.30pm. Tickets available at Brown’s Newsagent, Kelso or at www.bordersevents.com. In addition there is a free lunchtime concert in the Old Parish Kirk on the Saturday.

Full details available atwww.kelsofolkfest.org.