Lammermuir Festival wins prestigious award

Lammermuir Festival is the winner of the UK’s most prestigious classical music accolade - the Royal Philharmonic Society Music Award for Concert Series and Festivals.

The annual RPS Music Awards, presented in association with BBC Radio 3, are the highest recognition for live classical music in the UK.

The award was presented at an event at The Brewery in the City of London on May 9, where Lammermuir Festival’s co-artistic directors, Hugh Macdonald and James Waters expressed their great pleasure. “It’s hard to believe that, only seven years since we sat around a kitchen table planning our first Lammermuir Festival, we have been given this wonderful accolade,” they said.

“It has been our great fortune to have the evocative landscape and beautiful buildings of East Lothian to inspire us as well as the joy of producing the festival with such a superb group of colleagues. It has truly been a labour of love. We thank our funders both public and private for their continuing generous support, our performers for their great artistry and our enthusiastic audience who we have come to think of as family.”

Lammermuir Festival was founded in 2010 and takes place each September. In 2015 it announced pianist Steven Osborne as its patron. The festival was established to bring the finest musicians to East Lothian, and truly lives up to its strap-line of beautiful music in beautiful places.

It is proud to present Scotland’s leading musicians and ensembles, as well as internationally renowned musicians and new talent from Scotland, the UK and abroad.

Lammermuir Festival chair, Zoe van Zwanenberg, added: “Having been a devoted audience member and volunteer helper at the festival for some years I am delighted and honoured now to be the chair of this excellent festival. This award gives richly deserved recognition to the Festival and the extraordinary team that have created and sustained it. To achieve such recognition in such a short time is a measure of the quality of the Festival.”

For more information about Lammermuir Festival visit www.lammermuirfestival.co.uk.