Lammermuir Festival shortlisted for ‘Oscars’

The Lammermuir Festival has been shortlisted for the equivalent of the Oscars in classical music - the Royal Philharmonic Society Music Awards.

The annual RPS Music Awards, presented in association with BBC Radio 3, are the highest recognition for live classical music in the UK.

Founded in 2010, the Lammermuir Festival, was established to bring the finest musicians together with local people and visitors in celebration of music in towns and villages across the county of East Lothian.

Co-artistic directors, Hugh Macdonald and James Waters said: “We are thrilled that the Lammermuir Festival has been recognised in this way. It feels very grown up for a very young festival such as ours. When we set off on this journey seven years ago we had no idea that it would take off in the way it has.

“We are just very lucky with our ingredients; a core of wonderful Scottish artists and ensembles, great visiting musicians, and one of the most beautiful areas in Britain.”

The awards, in 13 categories, are decided by independent panels consisting of some of the music industry’s most distinguished practitioners. The awards honour musicians, composers, writers, broadcasters and inspirational arts organisations.

The list of previous winners reads like a Who’s Who of classical music. This year’s RPS Music Awards celebrate outstanding achievement in 2016.

The Lammermuir Festival has been nominated in the category of ‘Concert Series and Festivals’ along with the Philharmonia Orchestra, Cheltenham Festival and Welsh National Opera, all of whom have been around since the 1940s.

The Lammermuir Festival takes place in beautiful and intriguing venues across East Lothian and offers a sense of discovery: discovering new music, discovering new places in East Lothian, or even discovering that a place you know well is transformed when filled with music.

This year’s festival is from September 15-24, with full 2017 programme details and tickets available from June 1.

More information from www.lammermuirfestival.co.uk.