King No-One on their way to the top

As the dark winter nights start to draw in it can be a struggle to leave the comfort of your sofa.

But the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe is tempting, with the homely feel of leather sofas and a warm welcome - that and the many acts that grace its flagstone floor stage. It’s like having a gig in your living room with your friends and family.

The crowd at the Ayton bier café on September 20 were nicely warmed up by two supporting acts, great bands in their own right, the Berwick locals Ordinaryson followed by Dalriata. The excited young female following gave a hint as to what was to come as the main act King No-One swaggered on set oozing confidence and rock star quality from the offset.

What followed came as a pleasant surprise as these young lads from York radiated a real likeability, modesty and connection with the audience,

The Alt Indi band rocked the bar bursting with energy, lead singer Zach Lount working the crowd in his quirky and cool green crocodile effect boots and face paints remimicent of Adam Ant back in the day.

The set started off with ‘Sytematic’ and ended with their single ‘Alcatraz’. Drawn into their big performance it was easy to forget we weren’t standing in the SSE Hydro and I suspect that is exactly where they will be heading in the not too distant future.