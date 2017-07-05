Kelso concert for trad music legends

PDF Productions is delighted to present Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham in concert this summer.

The duo take to the stage at the Tait Hall, Kelso, on Saturday, August 5.

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham have established themselves as the epitome of excellence in the world of traditional music, and have been described as “probably the best traditional musicians you are ever likely to hear”.

Legendary Shetland fiddler Bain and equally illustrious accordion squeezer Cunningham enjoy an enviable chemistry, honed by having toured together since 1986. The pair have won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards – Best Duo Award and been nominated in the Scottish Traditional Music Awards for ‘Live Act of the Year’.

With their musical magic and quick-witted humour, they will pull your emotional strings one moment and have you falling off the seat with laughter the next.

Phil said: “Aly and I are really looking forward to returning to Kelso. The Scottish Borders has some of the best audiences and it is always a pleasure perform there. We recently celebrated 30 years of playing together and are looking forward to many more shows and happy memories.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, £16, from www.borderevents.com.