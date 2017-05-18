John McCusker and Heidi Talbot in a rare duo show

St Boswells Live brings together the wonderful John McCusker and Heidi Talbot in a rarely seen duo act.

This one-off, full-length concert on Saturday, June 3, forms part of the St Boswells Summer Fair, which runs from May 31 to June 4.

Heidi Talbot came to prominence as lead singer with the Irish-American super group, Cherish the Ladies, and has since performed all over the world. She is equally at home in front of a symphony orchestra, a performing arts centre, a folk festival or even at the White House.

With a background like that, it’s hardly surprising she should develop a style that switches easily between Celtic and Americana, using her voice to beautiful effect to conjure up stories from across the world, and close to home.

Celebrated fiddler John McCusker formed his first band, Parcel O’Rogues, at 15, and later joined top Scottish folk act the Battlefield Band. Long renowned for his skill at transcending musical boundaries, John strives to keep his music fresh and exciting.

Since 2008, he has been a member of Mark Knopfler’s band, playing arenas around the world including a double bill with Bob Dylan at The Hollywood Bowl and 20 nights at the Royal Albert Hall.

In support, will be singer-songwriter, Jenny Biddle, who has continually grown in stature from being a prize-winning busker in her native Australia, releasing several albums in the process. Now settled in the Scottish Borders, she is about to release her sixth album – some tracks from which will be premiered during her guest spot. There will also be a couple of additional guests who were hand-picked to perform from The Voice sessions, held a few weeks ago for ITV.

The show, of almost hour and a half of sublime music, starts at 7.30pm in St Boswells Village Hall.

Tickets £14, from St Boswells Post Office, or via the website www.stboswellslive.com.