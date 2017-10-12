Inventive folk music from the fiery UFQ

The Urban Folk Quartet are heading to Eyemouth’s Hippodrome on November 15, as part of their autumn live tour.

The fiery foursome were formed in 2009 in the West Midlands. In their eight-year career, they have released three studio albums and three live albums, the latter of which aim to showcase the energy audiences witness at their dazzling live performances.

They have forged a reputation as one of the UK’s most consistently-stunning live acts, and boast four highly-accomplished musicians: BBC Folk Award-nominated banjo player Dan Walsh; Galician fiddle player Paloma Trigás, who’s worked with The Chieftains and Carlos Nuñez, Spain’s biggest folk star; percussionist Tom Chapman, widely considered to be the UK’s most accomplished and innovative cajón player; and fiddler, guitarist and producer Joe Broughton.

“This autumn tour will find The UFQ at their most spontaneous,” says Joe. “It’s the first time in the band’s history that we’ll be gigging and not promoting a specific album. That gives us the freedom to play whatever we like – not just focus on promoting the latest record. So expect to hear some exciting new variations of recent tracks as well as a few new tunes.”

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £14 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.