Guitar duo Krengel and Krause

Fall under the spell of Andre Krengel and Roland Krause at Eyemouth Hippodrome on Tuesday, October 3.

Superb guitarists, they combine a rousing mixture of different musical genres: with melodies and grooves from the worlds of jazz, swing, flamenco, blues, pop, funk and Latin America. They perform original compositions and surprising adaptations of many well-known pieces with a boisterous energy and passion.

Krengel, from Germany, is one of the leading guitarists in Europe and is largely self taught. He has performed with artists like Monica Green (ex- Supremes), Marcello Matte and rock-vocalist Danny Veras.

André and Roland met first in 1997 when their travels together took them through Europe and the USA performing in festivals, jazz clubs, art centres and galleries.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £14 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.