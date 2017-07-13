Great music lineup at Coldingham Gala

Coldingham Gala celebrates its 40th anniversary on Sunday, July 30, and it promises to be another great day out for all the family.

As well as a fantastic line-up of local musicians including Ray Williams, Rustee Strings, Borderline, Three Doors Down and Summerland, there will be a Tug o’ War Competition, a Fun Dog Show and Car Boot Sale.

Children will be kept amused by the ever-popular entertainer and magician Chris Wish, funfair rides, bouncy castle, face-painting and Meet the Alpacas!

Primary school children can win some super prizes in the Fancy Dress competition - where judges will be looking for the best home-made outfit.

Petrol-heads will have the opportunity to admire a range of classic cars including a beautiful Austin Healey 3000, a Porsche 944 Coupe and a Jaguar XKR convertible from the East Lothian Mini Owners Club and Border Reivers Classic and Modern Car Club.

In addition there will be plenty of stalls providing the chance to taste and take home lots of homemade local produce and crafts.

The Gala will run from 12 noon to 5pm at the playing field off School Road.

Entry is £3.50 for adults, £1.50 for children - or free if in fancy dress!

For more details visit www.coldinghamgala.org.