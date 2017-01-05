Grand Christmas night for Kelso Club

Kelso Accordion & Fiddle Club had an enjoyable evening on December 14 in Kelso Rugby Club.

The evening kicked off with Bill Elliot playing some Christmas carols, followed by Kevin Sterrick and Robin Davidson.

Bob Liddle was next, with a couple of sets on the big box, a rendition of “Silent Night” and “White Christmas” on his miniature 2-row that he brought back from Castelfidardo in May.

Ronnie Easton then played some sets followed by the guest artistes, the Alan Gardiner Scottish Dance Band - consisting of Alan, Marie Fielding (fiddle) and Gordon Smith (drums).

Then Gordon Brown played followed by Ronnie Easton.

The accompanists for the night were, on piano, Brian Forrest, Bob Liddle and Bill Elliot and on drums Will Gillie, Tam Rankine and Kenny Bell, 2nd box Charlie McIntee, Bob Liddle and Brian Forrest.

Alan Gardiner SDB’s second set was very warmly received by an appreciative audience. Some favourite tunes were The Galway Hornpipe, The Quarrelsome Piper, The Maids of Kintail and P.M. Jim Christie of Wick.

With the Rugby Club adorned with Christmas lights and Christmas cake at the break, it was a very enjoyable start to the festive season, and roll on next year which starts on January 25 with Ewan Galloway as guest.