Gaelic music at St Abbs Head

A musical initiative between Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and Fèis Rois (Ross-shire festival) has been announced.

The SNH Ceilidh Trail Partnership with Fèis Rois will see Gaelic musicians deliver traditional Scottish music and songs at St Abbs Head National Nature Reserve on August 19.

Each summer Fèis Rois runs the National Ceilidh Trail in which a group of budding young musicians tour Scotland performing traditional music and Gaelic songs.

The young musicians gain paid summer employment and the experience of being touring artists. They use their Gaelic language skills to deliver bilingual audience interaction and, for those not fluent in the language, learn how to introduce their sets bilingually.

Nick Halfhide, SNH’s director of operations, said: “Many of Scotland’s finest traditional musicians and singers have drawn their creative ideas from nature and we are certain that our reserves will supply an equal measure of inspiration this summer. There is a strong link between Gaelic, the land, and place-names, and we are delighted to support these events across Scotland to celebrate those associations.

“These events will also help develop young musicians looking to gain experience in the traditional music industry and welcome visitors to communities across the country during the peak tourism period.”