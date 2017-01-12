Fortississimo - trio of violin sonatas

Welcome back to good friends of Music in Peebles, Gina McCormack on violin and Nigel Clayton on piano.

This talented duo will play a concert of violin sonatas by Franck, Ferguson and Fauré - three Fs (hence the title) at Eastgate, Peebles on January 15.

Gina and Nigel continue their long duo association with this interesting and inspiring programme, encompassing classical, romantic and 20th century violin sonatas.

Beginning with César Franck, violin sonata in A, M. 8 - composed in 1886 and considered one of the finest violin sonatas ever written.

Followed by Gabriel Fauré, violin sonata No. 1 in A, Op. 13 - composed in 1875/76, that opened up a new tradition for this genre in French music.

And finally concluding with Howard Ferguson, violin sonata No.2 Op.10, who composed this lesser known sonata in 1946 - a sound of liberated post war 20th century.

Gina and Nigel’s concert for Music in Peebles in 2012 recorded one of our highest audience ratings.

Tickets £14 (£7 if accompanying a child under 12) from Eastgate Theatre 01721 725777 or online www.eastgatearts.com; free admission to school students. Show starts at 2.30pm.