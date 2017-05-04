Fiery energy fuelled music by Scottish duo

One of the most highly rated duos in the country, Adam Bulley and Chas Mackenzie are coming to Eyemouth Hippodrome.

Adam Bulley and Chas Mackenzie, whose energy fuelled array of acoustic music style, weaves effortlessly between bluegrass, gypsy jazz, folk and pop, have performed on some of the biggest stages in the UK, alongside some of the world’s greatest musicians.

Originally performing under the name of Wingin’ It, the duo won a coveted ‘Danny Kyle’ Award at Celtic Connections in 2007.

Other highlights include performing regularly at the acclaimed Ullapool Guitar Festival, alongside the world’s top guitarists, as well as multiple appearances at Celtic Connections - recently supporting the legendary guitarist Larry Carlton.

See them propelling acoustic guitars and mandolin to new levels of expression and excitement on May 20 at 8pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.