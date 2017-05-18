Fiddlers express thanks

As Riddell Fiddles pack their musical instruments and suncream for their up and coming visit to Barbados the group want to say a huge thank you to the local community for their support.

Local businesses Hastings Legal and The ‘Wee Guitar Shop’ in Selkirk have sponsored generously. Morrisons in Hawick, Sainsburys in Kelso and Tesco in Galashiels have supported by allowing the group to play there.

The Heart of Hawick auditorium supported a concert (along with the helpful Lindsay Ross - sound technician). Everywhere there have been enthusiastic audiences, help and support and even dancing.

Whilst in Barbados Riddells Fiddles will be performing two concerts in local schools, partipcipating in a pop up musical bus tour of the island and being part of a Fiddler’s Rally along with the Suzuki School of Music.

Up and coming events include a performance at Wilton bandstand on June 11 at 2pm. Young Sally Simpson from Edinburgh will be launching her CD on June 17 and this will include the groups own guitarist’s haunting melody ‘Mothers of St Ann’s’ which Donald Knox penned in Cape Breton in 2006. Finally the group will be at Ancrum Kirk on June 18 at 6.30pm. September performances include a junior tour (part of the YES festival) and a Riddell Tower performance. Riddell Fiddles gets its name from Riddell estate, Lilliesleaf, so they look forward to performing there.

More information from www.riddellfiddles.co.uk.