Festival fun for everyone

Expect concerts, ceilidhs, workshops and lots of singing at Newcastleton Traditional Music Festival.

Held over three days from June 30, the festival is now in its 48th year. Initially a one day event, it has grown into the friendliest, most welcoming and family friendly traditional music festival in Scotland.

The opening concert will be held at Castleton Parish Church at 7pm with tickets priced at £5.

On the Saturday night the Grand Concert will be held in the village hall at 7pm. Compered by Di Henderson, it will feature competition winners and special guests.

Throughout the weekend there will be a range of workshops for both adults and children.

Carolyn Francis will conduct a fiddle workshop on July 3 at 3pm in the village hall for players at intermediate level or above and for children there is a free song, dance and fun event with Beth and James at 11am on the Sunday.

If you would like to try your hand at the smallpipes, Kevin Tilbury can show you how, again in the village hall on Sunday at 11am. There will be pipes available to try, or bring your own.

Dancers are also catered for with two dances in the village hall. On the Friday night at 9pm with Andrew Knight and on the Saturday night with the Hedgehogskin Ceilidh Band at 9.30pm.

Weekend tickets cost £18. For full details about the festival visit www.newcastleton.com.