Fearing plays Eyemouth ‘Between Hurricanes’

One of Canada’s finest performers, Stephen Fearing, is coming to Eyemouth Hippodrome.

A stunning guitar player with a smooth, intimate and powerful voice, has throughout his career penned some of the most literate, stirring and emotionally charged “folk” music you’re ever likely to hear.

Born in 1963 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Fearing grew up in Dublin, where his schoolmates included future members of U2, and where he picked up the traces of Celtic folk that color his music.

In 1981 he moved to Minneapolis and immersed himself in the music scene, learning the fundamentals of song writing and performing, while washing dishes to stay alive.

Signed by the Canadian label Aural Tradition, he released, ‘Out to Sea’, in 1988 and went on to build a national – and international – audience for his music. And he did it the old school way, through countless performances at intimate venues and on the concert stages of festivals and theatres across Canada, the USA, and the UK, with appearances at major events like the Reading Festival and WOMAD, to name but a few.

Fearing has released ten solo albums and collaborated with a long list of artists including Bruce Cockburn, Margo Timmons, Sarah McLachlan and Suzie Vinnick.

The first album Fearing produced on his own, Yellowjacket (2006), went on to earn him his first solo Juno Award.

Between Hurricanes, Fearing’s first solo effort since Yellowjacket, released in 2013 featured a bonus cover of the Gordon Lightfoot song ‘Early Morning Rain’. Written at a time of great change in his life, the album, allows Fearing’s eloquent songwriting to shine.

Evident in Fearing’s music is a fervent love for his craft and a respect for storytelling which along with the intense instrumentals, translate beautifully into a performance full of candor and musicianship. “Fearing’s music crackles with ideas and collaborative energy” - Acoustic Guitar Magazine.

The performance is on Thursday, February 9, at 8pm. Tickets, £10.50 (early bird) or £12.50. More details at www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.