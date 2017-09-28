Exciting and energetic young Orcadian quartet

Fresh from a summer of UK and international festival appearances, leading Scottish quartet Fara perform at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles.

Fara brings together four leading musicians at the forefront of today’s young Scottish folk scene, Jennifer Austin, Kristan Harvey, Jeana Leslie and Catriona Price’s three fiddles and a piano, to produce a fiery sound rooted strongly in their upbringing among the music of Orkney.

Summer 2017 saw Fara storm a residency at France’s Festival Interceltique de Lorient and delight audiences with hotly anticipated return visits to both Tønder Festival in Denmark, and Cambridge Folk Festival, amongst others.

This autumn’s tour sees Fara play across the UK, from Montrose to London, from Oxford to Inverness. The tour also includes an appearance with the legendary Sharon Shannon at Paisley’s The Spree festival.

A nomination for ‘Up And Coming Act of the Year’ at the Scots Trad Music Awards in 2015 and the success of their debut album, ‘Cross The Line’, in 2016, led to a nomination for the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Horizon Award. Fara also performed at this year’s event in the Royal Albert Hall, to a rapturous response.

Of their first three years together as a band, Fara say: “We’ve all known each other since we were children, but the process of working together as adults has created a real Fara sisterhood. The four contrasting personalities and individual musical voices in Fara, make for a colourful melting pot of ideas during sessions - each member brings a different musical pallet to the table. But the strong Orkney fiddle tradition that we all grew up with is the glue that binds us together, being at the heart of all of our musical characters”.

Fara’s music is an exciting experience with vibrant arrangements full of rich harmonies, energetic fiddle playing and driving piano. With a mixture of self-penned and traditional Orkney tunes as well as stunning vocals, the young women’s combined musical experiences produce an exciting and individual sound.

Fara will be performing at Eastgate Theatre on October 21 at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 from www.eastgatearts.com.