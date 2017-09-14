Edinburgh’s Hogmanay stars Rag’n’Bone Man

Following his triumphant year as the biggest UK breakout star of 2017, Rag’n’Bone Man, aka Rory Graham, is set to headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, the biggest New Year celebration in the UK.

Without a doubt 2017 has been the year of Rag’n’Bone Man. His album, ‘Human’, has become the decade’s fastest-selling debut album so far by a British male selling over 750,000 copies in the UK in under five months and been in the Top 10 for 29 consecutive weeks!

It contains the global hits, ‘Human’, which has gone to Number 1 on iTunes in over 40 countries selling nearly four million copies in the process, and, ‘Skin’, which has sold over 1.2 million globally and peaked at No.2 in the UK Airplay Chart. He also played an epic set on The Other Stage at Glastonbury this year.

The 2017 double Brit Award winner has played sold out shows across Europe and the UK including two nights at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire in April.

The summer saw him playing IOW Festival, Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Bestival. His seven date UK and Eire autumn tour, Overproof, sold out in a few hours.

Rag’n’Bone Man said: “Excited to be breaking the New Year in with the Scots at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, what a sick event for a debut show.”

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, added: “We’re delighted to have one of the UK’s most exciting new artists headlining Edinburgh’s Hogmanay in our first year of producing the event. This has been Rag‘n’Bone Man’s year and so where better to end it than at the mother of all New Year celebrations in Edinburgh.”

Councillor Donald Wilson, Edinburgh’s Culture and Communities Convener, said: “Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is the place to be to send off the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh as the Festival City and kick off 2018 with a stellar musical line-up. Rag‘n’Bone Man is a great coup for our world-famous Concert in the Gardens. Get set to enjoy the best New Year party in the UK, if not the world!”

Support acts will be announced in due course.

Tickets will go on sale on September 12 at 9am at edinburghshogmanay.com and 0131 510 0395.