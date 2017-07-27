Dust down your stetsons & prepare to hoedown

Join four of Ireland’s top country stars at The Maltings, Berwick for an unmissable “Keep It Country” show.

Filled with toe-taping country music, cabaret and hilarious comedy that will have audiences laughing and clapping all night long!

Stars include the legendary John Hogan, the hilarious Daniel O Double, the superb voice of Joe Moore and the ever popular Cowboy Larry, all accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm backing band.

The show will feature each of the stars performing familiar Country hits coupled with hilarious comedy from Gary Gamble, aka Daniel O Double.

If you like country music this is the only show in town so mosey on down to The Maltings on August 1. Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £20 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.