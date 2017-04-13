Ded Rabbit - rising stars of indie scene

Brothers Eugene, Fergus, Donal and Eoin Gaine make-up the four piece alt rock/indie band, Ded Rabbit.

Playing at the MacArts on Saturday, April 29, as part of an extensive European tour, these rising stars of the indie scene bring their exhilarating live show to Galashiels.

With a number of well received EP and single releases, they’ve continued to complete a number of high profile performances that should be on any UK band’s bucket list.

Some of their notable achievements include, ‘Better On The Day’, which reached number two in the Spotify Viral top 50 chart March 2016, headlining the TBreak Stage on the Saturday night of T in The Park 2015, and continued air play from BBC Radio 6’s Steve Lamacq.

Originally from Yorkshire, Ded Rabbit moved to the Scottish Highlands in 1996 and through the isolation and a developing love of music, the brothers started playing music together.

“It’s an explosive affair when you see Ded Rabbit live. I’d put them up there with Catfish and The Bottlemen as one of the best live acts around at the moment.” - Jim Gellatly, Amazing Radio.

Performance, with support from Fuzzy Star, starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £6 from www.macarts.scot or call 01896 756852.