Dazzling piano and sax duo jazz up the borders

Jazz fans are in for a treat on Saturday, December 10 when Jamie Lawson and Dominic Lodge play at Wauchope Hall, Yetholm.

Their melodic ballads and up-tempo swingers are sure to get toes-tapping and hands a-clapping.

Hailing from Newcastle, the two music graduates have been playing together for over 5 years – building a wealth of experience playing all across the North East.

With a heavy emphasis on improvisation they put a fresh spin on classic standards from Duke Ellington to Miles Davis, whilst also performing their own original compositions. Their raw chemistry and musical talent keeps audiences captivated, and with an extensive back catalogue of songs, no two gigs are the same.

Compellingly performed this duo tackles the ongoing tradition of the saxophone/piano dialogue. Show starts at 7 30pm. Tickets £8, from Yetholm Village Shop or contact Susan Stewart on 01573 420231.