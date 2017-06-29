Dan Walsh album revisits traditional Scottish music

BBC Folk Awards 2016 best musician nominee, Dan Walsh comes to St Boswells village hall with his new album, Verging On The Perpendicular, on July 30.

This album sees Dan revisiting his first musical love, that of traditional Irish and Scottish folk music but as usual with Dan there’s a fairly eclectic range of music, but particular focus is on revisiting his past influences.

Included in this fourth solo album are traditional tracks including a pair of Irish polkas, a jig and a reel mixed with two of his own compositions and a wonderful old song called ‘The Suilin’. Alongside this there’s a tune of his called ‘The Vaults’ influenced by his great mentor Ken Perlman whose speciality is arranging a reel with variations rather than the traditional medley option. There’s even a pair of 7/8 tunes, the second of which was written as it sounded like an Irishman writing a Bulgarian tune!

The original reason he took up the banjo was to play Irish/Scottish folk music after hearing some blistering jigs and reels from the likes of Gerry O’Connor and Barney McKenna.

An expert guitar and banjo player, Dan specialises in the ‘clawhammer’ style, playing with the back of the middle finger nail in a downstroke movement. It is a style used primarily in American Old Time music. Dan has that combination of natural talent and dedication that the banjo requires, and a fresh, distinctive approach to the instrument.

One of the first things that amazed Dan when he first heard his banjo teacher George Davis play in the clawhammer style was that he made it sound like three instruments. The percussion element is something Dan has always loved and this really comes through when you hear the instrument on its own.

Dan will be performing with special guest Scottish singer/songwriter Frank Burkitt.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.wegottickets.com.