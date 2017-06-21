Concert will put a skip in your step

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) makes a welcome return to the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm, on Friday, June 23.

The concert, led by acclaimed Swedish conductor and violinst Tobias Ringborg, places two SCO players, leader Benjamin Marquise Gilmore and principal double bass Nikita Naumov, in the spotlight as they perform Bottesini’s Gran Duo Concertante.

Inspired by his time in Italy, this concert gets off to a sunny start with German composer Felix Mendelssohn’s jubilant Symphony No 4, ‘Italian’. Swedish composer Wilhelm Stenhammar’s Two Sentimental Romances, favourite pieces from the homeland of the animated and lively Tobias Ringborg, gives the concert both a tender and passionate twist. Following on is Giovanni Bottesini’s charming duo for violin and double bass, performed by the SCO’s Benjamin Marquise Gilmore and Nikita Naumov. Bringing the concert to a rousing close is Mozart’s exhilarating Symphony No 35, ‘Haffner’.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra is made up of a unique collection of talented musicians who are committed to bringing high quality music to communities across the length and breadth of Scotland.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £16 from www.buccleuchcentre.com.