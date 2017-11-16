Classical song recital from talented husband and wife team

Internationally-renowned Welsh baritone, Phil Gault, will give a song recital in Melrose Parish Church Hall on Sunday, November 26.

Phil will be accompanied by his Scottish pianist wife, Claire Haslin, whose outstanding expertise both as a solo player and accompanist, is in great demand.

Phil studied music at Oxford and what is now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He has sung for Scottish Opera, Buxton Festival Opera and Northampton Festival Opera, is principal baritone for Opera on a Shoestring, founded Black Sheep Opera, and is a Samling and a Crear scholar.

Internationally, he has performed leading roles in ‘Il Nozze di Figaro’, ‘Cenerentola’, ‘The Rape of Lucretia’ and an all-male version of ‘Carmen’ (CarMen).

Phil and Claire have performed together since 2003 - the duo having been formed after Claire was overheard arguing with a tenor that baritones were far superior – Phil immediately realised she would make the perfect accompanist, and conscripted her a week later, with the result that they are now happily married and perform regularly throughout the UK, US and Europe.

Claire, from Glasgow, studied at the Royal Conservatoire and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, winning the prestigious Sir Henry Richardson Award for piano accompaniment. She teaches at the Royal Conservatoire and the Douglas Academy of Music.

In Sunday’s performance, the couple begin their recital with Schumann’s ‘Dichterliebe’ (A Poet’s Love) a 16-song cycle about a sorrowful knight visited at night by his fairy bride.

This will be followed by Gerald Finzi’s twentieth century ‘Let Us Garlands Bring’, a cycle of five songs from Shakespeare plays dealing with love and the passage of time.

The concert concludes with Ravel’s ‘Histories Naturelles’. As suggested by the title, these songs are inspired by creatures: a peacock, swan, kingfisher, guinea fowl and a cricket.

Performance starts at 2.30pm, tickets £14 on the door, accompanied schoolchildren free.