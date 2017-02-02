Celebrating the centenary of jazz

One of the last British jazz legends celebrates a century of jazz at the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm.

Chris Barber OBE, has been active in the music scene promoting, recording, releasing music and touring with his band, for more than 68 years.

This year he and his band, The Big Chris Barber Band, will celebrate under the theme, Centenary of Jazz.

The first ever jazz record was released in 1917 by The Original Dixieland Jass Band: Livery Stable Blues.

In the early 90s, Chris Barber (and partnering label Timeless Records) re-released this very special record under the sub-label Timeless Historical Series.

Now, in 2017 (a century later) the record from Original Dixieland Jass Band will have existed for 100 years. A moment to celebrate for Chris.

Barber’s current band sets the benchmark for quality, featuring a host of star names. They stand out as one of the finest, if not thé finest, of its kind anywhere. You can count on an exciting evening of high quality jazz and blues which will appeal in equal measure to the aficionado and the newcomer.

The band will perform everything from New Orleans to blues to late 20’s Ellington, on Thursday, February 9, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22 from www.buccleuchcentre.com.