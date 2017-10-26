Brilliant Emily returns to Hemelvaart

Scottish singer/songwriter Emily Middlemas makes a welcome return to the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton, this November.

X-Factor contestant Emily has just released her debut UK single, ‘Lost and Found’. and it looks set to take the charts by storm.

After finishing in fourth place in ITV’s show, the X-Factor, Emily went on to feature as part of ‘The X Factor Live Tour’ and now she is conducting her debut headline solo tour around the UK and Ireland.

The ‘Memory Lane Tour’ will allow Emily to showcase original material and also perform her new single. The tour is going to be really intimate as Emily wants to interact with her fans and get to know them better.

Emily will be performing on Saturday, November 11, at 7pm and again on Sunday afternoon. Tickets £12 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.