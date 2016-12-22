Borders Youth Brass Band are crowned Scottish champions

The recently reformed Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band (SBYBB) was recently crowned Scottish Champions amongst emotional scenes at Perth Concert Hall.

The Band, under the direction of Selkirk-based conductor, arranger and teacher Alan Fernie, were only formed in September. After only four rehearsals the band entered the senior section of Scottish Youth Band Championships as part of the Scottish Festival of Brass.

It is four years since the SBYBB last took part in the event and this time every town band in the Scottish Borders and Langholm was represented.

Drawn to play first in a field of four bands in the section, the SBYBB performed a 15 minute own-choice programme consisting of “Firefly,” “Northern Skies” and “Encanto.”

Adjudicators Russell Gray and Sandy Smith commented on the quality of the performance, praising the youngsters for their controlled, tuneful and balanced playing as well as the overall band sound. They went on to comment that the quality was on a par, if not better, than many of the top bands in the country!

“It was evident that this was something special from the very first rehearsal and the performance today was one of the highlights of my banding career,” said an emotional musical director Alan Fernie.

As a result of Sunday’s win, the SBYBB has qualified for European Youth Championships to be held in Ostend, Belgium at end of April 2017.

“It is going to be a challenge to get the Band to Belgium financially, but we are determined to do this for the youngsters,” explained Scottish Borders Brass Band Association secretary, Keith Belleville. “We will now look at a fund-raising programme and would love to hear from anyone, business, organisation or individual, who can help us with this unique project.” To get involved or to offer your support, please contact Keith on 07775557156 or email KJBelleville@aol.com