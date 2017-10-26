Blast from the past

Stichill and area residents are looking forward to a treat on Saturday, October 28.

The Boyds will be performing an exciting programme of classic songs unplugged in the village hall at 7.30pm.

With great harmonies, brilliant arrangements and passionate performance, the evening promises to be a wonderful trip down memory lane.

Their show will include songs from The Beatles, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, CS&N, Sting, Simon and Garfunkel, Clapton and many more.

The Boyds have toured the world to great acclaim. Tickets £8 from 01573 470707.