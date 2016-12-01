Better than all the rest Totally Tina is number one

Berwick is getting ready to rock with the UK’s number one Tina Turner tribute act - Totally Tina.

On Friday, December 2, at The Maltings, Totally Tina will bring the spirit and personality of Tina Turner to Berwick with this high-octane performance.

Liverpool born singer Justine Riddoch, formed Totally Tina in 2011. She had been working the north-west circuit for over 26 years but in 2002 her career changed direction when she won ITV’s ‘Stars in their Eyes’ as Anastacia. She spent the next six years touring the world with her tribute show ‘Justine is Anastacia’.

When Anastacia stopped releasing albums, her popularity waned, so in 2011 Justine decided to create a Tina Turner concert style tribute show. Having been told on many occasions she sounded like Tina, Justine decided to become the closest copy she could be.

The show focuses on Tina’s live concert career, replicating scenes from various tours over the last 50 years with customised twists and turns created by Justine and her cast.

This is one spectacular show - featuring state of the art video screens, lighting and sound systems, a fabulous live band, the Totally Tina dancers with fully choreographed dance routines, fire performers, costumes galore, crowned with Justine’s uncanny impersonation of the legend that is Tina Turner,

Retaining their title as the official UK’s number one tribute act (as voted by the Agents Association of Great Britain) at the Athena Theatre, Leicester, on June 29, Totally Tina were delighted to win three additional awards on the night for Best Female Artist, Best Choreography, Best Sound and Lighting Production.

The show has gone from strength to strength, getting rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, with dancing in the aisles and standing ovations everywhere it goes.

Close your eyes and Tina is right there - so get ready to Shake your Tail feathers with the Queen of Rock and Soul, Live from Nutbush and Simply the Best!

Performance starts at 8.00pm and tickets are available from the box office on 01289 330999 or visit www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.