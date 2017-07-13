Berwick BARK Mini Music Festival success

The first BARK Mini Music Festival held at Castlehills Farm, Berwick was such an outstanding success that there have been calls for it to be an annual event.

Organised by Isla and Ian Ballantyne, owners of two BARK animals, the event saw performances by Live Earth, Summerland, The Joe Mangels, Pyre and Hardly Original that had everyone up, dancing and wanting more.

Everyone donated their time, equipment and expertise for free and Well Hung and Tender kept all the bands and back stage boys going with free food and drink all day.

A great time was had by all and it was a terrific fund-raiser for BARK (www.b-a-r-k.co.uk).