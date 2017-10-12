Beethoven kicks off concert series

Kelso Music Society gets off the mark on October 20 with its winter concert series.

In what promises to be a fabulous performance, Edinburgh-based pianist Steven Osborne will play Beethoven’s last three great sonatas, extraordinary compositions that pointed the way forward for piano music into the 20th century. These are interspersed with three Brahms Intermezzi Opus 117 written in 1892 towards the end of Brahms’ life. They provide beautifully-meditative intervals between the Beethoven sonatas.

Steven is now constantly on Radio 3, most recently in a huge performance of Messiaen’s Turangalila Symphony with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. He has also made 13 appearances at the Proms. His concert in Kelso is a repeat of the highly-praised one that he gave in London’s Wigmore Hall in the summer.

Kelso is looking forward to a very strong season with the return of James Gilchrist and Anna Tilbrook on Novemeber 17 and, for the first time in the society’s history, two string quartets, the Gildas and Aurea, in the same concert to play the great Mendelssohn Octet on November 3. That will be a concert to lift the spirits if ever there was one.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from www.kelsomusicsociety.com.