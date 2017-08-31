Baxter just gets better and better

Performing at St Boswells Village Hall on September 9, in a very rare solo show, will be songwriter, singer and guitarist, Tom Baxter.

As the man who co-wrote the song, ‘Better’ – a modern day classic that has become entwined into the fabric and wedding vows of so many people’s lives – Tom Baxter has garnered broad appeal over the years, not only as a dextrous musician, but also due to wearing his heart on his sleeve and connecting ‘in song’ with his audience.

Tom’s music has been placed in numerous Hollywood films, and his achingly beautiful voice has been the backdrop to some of the nation’s most exciting moments over the last few years, from the Beijing Olympics to the coverage of the 2012 Royal Wedding.

Since the release of his first two albums – ‘Feather’ and ‘Stone and Skybound’ – his songs have been covered by artists from Dame Shirley Bassey to Boyzone. His third album, ‘The Uncarved Block – Part One’, showcases his masterful guitar-playing and the raw, confessional depth of his lyrics and voice.

Tom will be supported by a duo of very talented students from Edinburgh Napier’s prestigious music department.

This will be a show to remember. Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £15 from www.stboswellslive.com or St Boswells post office.