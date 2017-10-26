Bangalore Dreams’ amazing Indo-jazz

Eyemouth Hippodrome announces the welcome return of Jyotsna Srikanth and her dynamic group Bangalore Dreams on November 8.

Jyotsna, known for her versatility and ability to collaborate with different genres seamlessly, will be accompanied by Shadrach Solomon on keyboard and NS Manjunath on drums and percussion.

One of the most sought after Indian violinists in Europe, Jyotsna blends Carnatic tradition together with rock, jazz and even Carnatic beatboxing styles to create music that is daring, adventurous, melodic and accessible.

Having played violin for nearly 200 ​​Bollywood film​s​, she is currently working on numerous large scale music experiments – in a way bringing communities together.

As well as her Indian and classical music training, she has been influenced by jazz musicians, including Stephane Grappelli, and she regularly works with musicians from jazz and world music backgrounds including the Indo-Scandinavian group Nordic Raga and continues to push musical boundaries. Her album with the Bollywood Brass Band, Carnatic Connection, was one of Songlines magazine’s Albums of the Year for 2016.

Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.