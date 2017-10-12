Band on Austrian TV show

Forty-five members of St Ronan’s Silver Band and Innerleithen Pipe Band are in the Austrian Tyrol this week.

They are taking part in the Alpine Brass Music Festival in the village of Ellmau, Wilder Kaiser region of Austria.

And as part of the trip, the musicians have been asked to appear on Austrian national ORF TV channel’s flagship programme, ‘Good Morning Austria.’

“We have been planning the trip for over a year,” explained band secretary Keith Belleville. “We are so lucky to have this opportunuity to travel to such a beautiful part of the world and it seemed like a great chance for us to travel alongside our colleagues from the pipe band to give our music a truly Scottish feel. We were delighted, too, to be asked to appear on national TV as this is a great opportunity for us to promote our music and our own part of the world to a different audience,” he added.

The trip, which got under way yesterday (Wednesday), will see the musicians travel to Munich, then on to Ellmau where they will take part in the mountain-side festival along with a selection of other bands from across Europe.

As well as the evening concerts and TV trip to Innsbruck, the bands will perform at a farmers’ market and play in a massed bands parade.